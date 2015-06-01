UPDATE 3-Akzo could face investor revolt for blocking talks, PPG says
* Akzo says PPG's proposals are "unacceptable" (Updates to clarify how Akzo's anti-takeover defence mechanism works in final paragraph)
June 1 Miner Molycorp Inc said it missed a $32.5 million interest payment on its senior secured notes, sending the company's shares down about 21 percent in premarket trading.
Molycorp has a 30-day grace period to make the payment, after which it would be considered in default, the company said on Monday.
Molycorp, which posted its thirteenth consecutive quarterly loss last month, had warned its annual report in March that it might not have enough money to stay afloat if its debt restructuring efforts failed.
Missing the loan repayment deadline could lead to Molycorp filing for bankruptcy by the end of the month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing sources. (on.wsj.com/1M1FtBV)
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
SANTIAGO, April 5 Freeport McMoRan Inc is awaiting final details on a temporary export permit in Indonesia, which would end a 12-week ban that has cost the world's biggest publicly traded copper company nearly $1 billion in lost revenues, its top executives told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
* Old Mutual top FTSE loser on South Africa woes (Adds details, closing prices)