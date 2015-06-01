(Adds closing stock price, Breakingviews link)

By Amrutha Gayathri and Anannya Pramanick

June 1 Molycorp Inc said it missed a $32.5 million interest payment on its senior secured notes, heightening concerns that the struggling rare earths miner could file for bankruptcy before the end of the month.

Molycorp's shares fell 18.7 percent to close at 43 cents on the New York Stock Exchange, far from their record high of $79.16 on May 3, 2011.

The company said on Monday it had a 30-day grace period to make the payment.

"At the end of the grace period, they are (expected) to be in default ... so they will probably go bankrupt right around the end of the 30-day grace period," CRT Capital Group analyst Kevin Starke said.

Molycorp, which reported a loss for the thirteenth straight quarter last month, had warned in March that it might not have enough money to stay afloat if its debt restructuring efforts failed.

The company is the only U.S. supplier of rare earths, which are used in a range of products from smartphones to military jet engines to hybrid vehicles. China controls roughly 90 percent of the world's supply of rare earths.

Rare earths gained global attention in 2010, when China clamped down on exports, sending prices of the group of 17 metals skyrocketing. Japan, Europe and the United States filed a trade complaint against the country over the issue.

Sensing an opportunity, Molycorp started expanding its Mountain Pass rare earths mine in California. But China subsequently eased export rules, causing prices to fall.

Molycorp, however, had to continue spending heavily to ramp up production at the Mountain Pass mine, the largest rare earths mine outside China.

The company had debt of about $1.7 billion as of Dec. 31.

Molycorp is expected to hold its annual shareholder meeting on June 25 in Toronto.

(Editing by Kirti Pandey)