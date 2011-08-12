* New rare earth supply agreement with Hitachi Metals
* Quarterly earnings beat expectations
* Shares rise as much as 17 pct
(Adds quote, detail on supply deal and joint ventures)
(In U.S. dollars)
TORONTO, Aug 12 Shares of Molycorp MCP.N
jumped as much as 17 percent on Friday after the rare earth
producer's quarterly earnings beat expectations and one of its
business partners announced a new supply agreement.
Hitachi Metals Ltd (5486.T) said in a release that it had
entered into a master supply agreement with Molycorp to secure
access to the raw materials for its neodymium magnets.
But the Japanese company backed away from a previously
announced joint venture with Molycorp to produce alloys for
neodymium magnets. Instead, Hitachi Metals said it is
considering its own U.S. manufacturing project.
In a separate release, Molycorp said it is still committed
to its "mine to magnets" strategy, which will allow the
Colorado-based company to capture more value from its rare
earths.
"We have been in advanced discussions with other companies
regarding magnet joint venture opportunities for some time,"
said Molycorp Chief Executive Officer Mark Smith in the
release.
Shares of Molycorp were up 9.5 percent at $59.31 by
mid-afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange, after rising as
high as $63.59.
Under the new three-year deal, Molycorp will supply Hitachi
with didymium metal and alloy, as well as lanthanum oxide.
Rare earth oxide and metal prices have spiked as China,
which produces some 95 percent of the world's supply, has
repeatedly clamped down on exports.
This has left Japanese companies scrambling to secure
reliable supplies of rare earths, which are used in a range of
high-tech products from smartphones to hybrid cars.
After the market closed on Thursday, Molycorp reported
second-quarter earnings of 52 cents a share, beating analyst
expectations of 40 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. [ID:nN1E77A1G9]
(Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Rob Wilson)