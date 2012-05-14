May 14 Rare-earth miner Molycorp Inc said on Monday it will raise up to $650 million in an offering of senior secured notes with the proceeds earmarked to help fund its $1.3 billion takeover of Neo Material Technologies.

Molycorp's shares fell 1.1 percent to $24.64 after market open on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Colorado-based miner owns the Mountain Pass rare earth mine in California as well as rare earth processing facilities in the United States and in Europe.

The acquisition of Neo will give Molycorp access to rare earth processing expertise, product patents, and facilities in China and around the world. (Reporting by Julie Gordon)