MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 23 U.S. rare-earth miner Molycorp rose to a quarterly profit on Thursday as it produced more rare earths and rare-earth speciality products, and sold them at a higher average price.
For the quarter ended Dec. 31, net income rose to $26.6 million, or 26 cents a share. That compared with a net loss of $7.9 million, or 12 cents a share, in the year-before quarter.
On an adjusted basis, income was $35.9 million, or 41 cents a share, compared with an adjusted profit of $2.2 million, or 3 cents a share, in the same quarter of 2010.
Revenue rose more than six-fold to $132.9 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 41 cents a share on revenue of $134.95 million.
The Colorado-based company said it produced 886 tonnes of rare-earth products in the fourth quarter and realized an average selling price of $124 a tonne. Full-year 2011 production rose to 3,516 tonnes from 1,830 tonnes in 2010. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Peter Galloway)
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 18 An explosion and fire at an oil refinery in Torrance, California, on Saturday forced the partial shutdown of the plant, leading oil traders to expect a spike this week in West Coast gasoline prices.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.