Sept 13 Molycorp Inc , the largest U.S. producer of rare-earth metals, said it invested in Boulder Wind Power in a deal that gives it board representaion and makes it the preferred supplier of rare earth materials to the wind turbine maker.

Boulder Wind has developed a technology to make rare earth permanent magnets without dysprosium, a relatively scarce rare earth. This could lower the cost of producing power and allow it to compete directly with fossil fuel-based power generation.

"Gaining access to Molycorp's magnetic rare earth materials positions this superior technology to accelerate rapidly," Boulder Wind's Chief Executive Sandy Butterfield said in a statement.

Molycorp said it would buy convertible preferred stock as part of Boulder, Colorado-based Boulder Wind's efforts to raise $35 million in capital, Molycorp said.

Molycorp is using cash from operational earnings for the investment and did not disclose other details of its investment.

Venture capital firm, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), which was an early investor in Boulder Wind, would also be a part of the investment round, Molycorp said.

Molycorp's shares closed at $52.72 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.