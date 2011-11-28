TORONTO Nov 28 Molycorp MCP.N said on Monday that it has signed a deal with Japan's Daido Steel Co (5471.T) and Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) to manufacture and sell high-powered rare earth magnets.

Stock of Molycorp, a rare earth producer, spiked after the deal was announced, up 11 percent at $29.97 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Molycorp will own 30 percent of the joint venture, which will produce sintered neodymium-iron-boron magnets at a facility in Nakatsugawa, Japan.

Work on the new facility will start next month, with plans to expand to the United States eventually, Molycorp said. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Peter Galloway)