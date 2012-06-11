June 11 Molycorp Inc said on Monday that
it had completed its takeover of Canadian rare earth processor
Neo Material Technologies Inc, creating an integrated
mine-to-magnet rare earth company.
Colorado-based Molycorp now mines rare earths in California,
processes them into oxides and alloys at facilities around the
world, and makes bonded rare earth magnets through its
Magnequench subsidiary acquired as part of the Neo deal.
The cash-and-stock deal, worth roughly C$1.2 billion ($1.17
billion), also gives Molycorp access to Neo's valuable rare
earth patents as well as a toehold in China -- the world's top
rare earth producer and consumer.
"We believe that this acquisition is a win-win situation,"
Byron Capital Markets analyst Jon Hykawy wrote in a note to
clients last month. "Not only should it significantly improve
Molycorp's earnings but it also de-risks the start-up of
Molycorp's own (processing) facility."
The company said it expected the acquisition to add to its
2012 earnings and cash flow.
Molycorp shares closed down 3.7 percent at $20.22 on Monday
on the New York Stock Exchange after CIBC cut its price target
on the stock. It had risen sharply the day after the deal was
announced in early March, but has since fallen more than 30
percent as light rare earth prices have declined.
The company is modernizing and reopening the Mountain Pass
rare earth mine in California, which is expected to reach its
commercial run rate of some 19,050 tonnes annually later this
year. The project can be expanded to 40,000 tonnes a year,
depending on market demand.
China produces more than 90 percent of the world's supply of
rare earths, which are essential for smartphones, hybrid
vehicles and defense applications. Prices skyrocketed last year
after the Chinese government repeatedly clamped down on exports
of the group of 17 metals.
Besides making bonded rare earth magnets, Molycorp expects
to start manufacturing powerful sintered rare earth magnets in
2013 through a joint venture with Daido Steel Co Ltd
and Mitsubishi Corp.
($1 = 1.0289 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)