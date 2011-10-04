Oct 3 Molycorp Inc , the largest U.S.
producer of rare-earth metals, is set to announce its finding of
a new rare-earth deposit at a conference in Washington on
Tuesday, the New York Times said.
The new ore deposit, which is of heavier variety, is on land
near Mountain Pass, California, near the Nevada border, where
the company has been mining since the early 1950s and has
regulatory approval to continue mining and refining for decades.
Molycorp's Chief Executive Mark Smith told NY Times in a
telephone interview that the company might be able to begin
producing heavy rare earths in a little over a year from now.
Smith told the newspaper that the ore is near the surface
and would require very little strip mining.
Rare earths -- both the "light" and "heavy" varieties -- are
used to produce a range of green-energy technologies, including
compact fluorescent light bulbs and hybrid-electric vehicles.
Molycorp currently produces rare-earth products from
stockpiled concentrate. The company is in the process of a $781
million expansion and modernization of its Mountain Pass mine
and processing facilities in California.
Rare-earth oxide and metal prices have spiked as China,
which produces some 95 percent of the world's supply, has
repeatedly clamped down on exports.
Molycorp could not immediately be reached for comment by
Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)