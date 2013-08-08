Aug 8 U.S. rare earths company Molycorp Inc
reported a wider quarterly loss on Thursday even as
revenue rose, hurt by a sharp drop in prices, and its shares
fell in aftermarket trading.
Chief Executive Constantine Karayannopoulos said there was
an industry-wide buyers' strike in the second quarter.
"There was nothing moving, and prices continued to slide
through the quarter," he said in an interview.
But Karayannopoulos said prices bottomed out at the
beginning of current quarter, and customers started to come back
with orders.
Produced primarily in China, rare earths are an essential
part of many high-tech products including smartphones, tablets
and hybrid vehicles. Prices skyrocketed in 2010 and early 2011
as China clamped down on exports, but it has eased export
controls since then and prices have declined.
Molycorp is near completion of a $1.25 billion modernization
and expansion at its main mine, Mountain Pass in California,
which it hopes will bring down unit costs.
Molycorp also restated some first quarter results, reporting
a lower cost of goods sold and a narrower net loss. The restated
first-quarter net loss was $38.2 million, or 27 cents a share,
revised down from a loss of $46.4 million, or 33 cent a share.
In the second quarter, Molycorp's loss attributable to
common shareholders was $74.0 million, or 44 cents a share,
compared with a loss of $70.5 million, or 71 cents, a year
earlier, when the company had fewer shares outstanding.
Excluding costs associated with its expansion and other
items, the loss in the latest quarter widened to $60.9 million,
or 36 cents a share, from $3.0 million, or 3 cents, a year
earlier. Revenue rose to $136.9 million from $104.6 million.
Analysts, on average, had been expecting a loss of 23 cents
a share on revenue of $157.6 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares dropped 7.6 percent to $6.85 in aftermarket trading.