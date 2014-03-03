Sears raises doubts about ability to continue as going concern
March 21 Beleaguered retailer Sears Holdings Corp on Tuesday warned about its ability to continue as a going concern.
March 3 Molycorp Inc reported a narrower fourth-quarter loss on Monday, as the rare earth miner continued to ramp up operations at its revamped Mountain Pass mine and processing facilities in California.
The company's net loss was $194.3 million, or 95 cents a share, compared with a loss of $359.6 million, or $2.91 a share, in the fourth quarter of 2012, when it took a $258.3 million impairment charge related to a 2012 takeover.
Adjusted to remove writedowns and other one-time items, the loss was 28 cents a share, compared with a loss of 45 cents a share in the year-ago period.
Analysts, on average, had expected a loss of 29 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue slipped 8 percent to $123.8 million.
March 21 Beleaguered retailer Sears Holdings Corp on Tuesday warned about its ability to continue as a going concern.
* 3.73% series a senior notes due April 15,2023, 3.88% series B senior notes due April 15,2025 were deemed to be amended,restated
* Historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern- SEC filing