BRIEF-H&R Block qtrly consolidated loss per share $0.50
* H&R Block reports market share gains in first half of tax season; announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
May 9 Molycorp Inc reported a wider quarterly loss on Thursday even as its revenue rose, hurt by higher costs.
The U.S. rare earth producer reported a loss attributable to common shareholders of $50.1 million, or 33 cents a share, wider than a loss of $6.3 million, or 7 cents, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $146.4 million from $84.5 million.
* Company seeks to sell a minority interest in medallion bank
* Gladstone Land Corp - company intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay existing indebtedness, fund future property acquisitions