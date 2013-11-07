BRIEF-Centric Health Q4 shr loss $0.01
* Centric health reports continued strong financial results for fourth quarter of 2016
Nov 7 Molycorp Inc reported a wider third-quarter loss on Thursday as prices for rare earth metals remained weak.
Molycorp's loss attributable to common shareholders was $65.5 million, or 43 cents a share, in the three months to end-September compared with a loss of $11.5 million, or 19 cents, a year earlier.
* will continue drilling with five rigs until spring breakup and then reduce to approximately three rigs in operation for second half of 2017
* priced underwritten secondary public offering of 8.4 million shares of company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share