Nov 5 Molycorp Inc reported a much bigger quarterly loss, hurt by lower prices of rare-earth metals and a steep jump in production costs, sending its shares down 20 percent in extended trading.

Molycorp, which produces 13 different rare metals used in industries such as consumer electronics and defense, said sales volumes fell 7 percent in the third quarter.

The company, which is trying to ramp up production at its flagship Mountain Pass facility in California, said cash cost for production doubled to $33.80 per kg over the second quarter.

Average selling price fell 10.3 percent to $36.93 per kg in the quarter compared with a year ago.

Rare earths prices spiked in 2010 and 2011 when China, the world's main producer, clamped down on exports, and suddenly made it profitable for companies such as Molycorp and Australia's Lynas Corp Ltd to boost production.

But soon excess production and weak demand took a toll on rare earth prices.

Molycorp shares are trading at a fraction of their record high of $79 touched in April 2011, when the global rare earth prices were on a tear.

The company has failed to turn in a quarterly profit for more than two years.

OakTree Capital Management, which reported a 9.1 percent stake in Molycorp, provided $400 million in finance to the company in August. (bit.ly/XQtu6s)

The miner's loss attributable to common shareholders widened to $105.2 million, 47 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $69.9 million, or 43 cents, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company's adjusted loss widened to 40 cents per share from 27 cents per share.

Sales volumes fell to 3,356 metric tonnes.

Revenue fell about 17 percent to $123.9 million.

Molycorp's shares were trading down 16.7 percent at $1.14 after the bell. Up to Wednesday's close, the company's shares had fallen about 75 percent this year. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)