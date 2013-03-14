Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
March 14 Molycorp Inc, North America's largest rare earth producer, reported a fourth-quarter loss on Thursday, booking a $264.3 million impairment charge related to its 2012 takeover of Neo Material Technologies.
Rising costs and a drop in rare earth prices also weighed on the company, which is ramping up output at its new rare earth processing plant at the Mountain Pass mine in California.
The company reported a loss of $359.6 million, or $2.91 a share, compared with net income of $26.6 million, or 26 cents a share a year earlier.
Excluding the impairment charge and other items, the loss was $52.7 million, or 45 cents a share, compared with an adjusted profit of $35.9 million, or 41 cents a share.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $134.3 million.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.