By Sayantani Ghosh and Shubhankar Chakravorty
March 17 Molycorp Inc lost about a third
of its market value on Tuesday after its auditor raised
"substantial doubt" about the rare earths miner's ability to
stay in business, putting the United States' only domestic
supply of the technology metals at risk.
The Greenwood, Colorado-based company, which posted its
twelfth consecutive quarterly loss on Monday, said it might not
have enough money to stay afloat if current debt restructuring
efforts fail.
"We have incurred, and continue to incur, operating losses,"
Molycorp said in its annual report. "In addition, we have
significant capital requirements, including interest payments to
service our debt."
The company is one of the only non-Chinese producers of rare
earths, which are used in everything from smartphones to
military jet engines to hybrid vehicles. China still controls
roughly 90 percent of the world's supply.
Rare earths gained global attention in 2010, when China
clamped down on exports, sending prices for the group of 17
metals skyrocketing and leading Japan, Europe and the United
States to file a trade complaint.
With the race on to establish a domestic supply, Molycorp
that year set to reopening and expanding the historic Mountain
Pass rare earth mine in California. But as construction on the
project got under way, China loosened its quotas and the rare
earths bubble burst. Costs for the mine, meanwhile, continued to
climb.
Molycorp has lost nearly all of its value in the last four
years, burning through cash in an attempt to ramp up production
at Mountain Pass, which is the largest rare earths mine outside
China.
The stock, which fell 35 percent to 48 cents on Tuesday,
peaked at $79.10 in May 2011, before plummeting to about $23 by
year end.
If the miner does collapse, it could spark a new national
security concern for the United States, which is heavily
dependent on China for myriad rare earths metals used in all
sorts of technologies.
In a call with analysts on Tuesday, Chief Executive Geoffrey
Bedford identified Molycorp's main problems as the maturing of
its debt over the next three years and the fact that its
Mountain Pass mine was "not yet cash-flow positive."
Molycorp posted a net loss attributable to stockholders of
$329.8 million for the fourth quarter. Its total consolidated
debt was about $1.7 billion debt as of Dec. 31.
