(Adds comment, details, updates share prices)
April 16 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved on Thursday the first generic version of Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's top-selling multiple
sclerosis drug, Copaxone.
The generic drug, Glatopa, was developed collaboratively by
Sandoz, a unit of Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG, and
Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, for treating patients with
relapsing forms of the chronic neurodegenerative disease.
The companies were still involved in patent litigation, and
Sandoz spokesman Sreejit Mohan said the company would not
comment on commercial launch plans.
Momenta said the 20 mg generic version of the blockbuster
drug could be labeled "substitutable," meaning prescriptions for
Copaxone could be automatically switched to the generic.
Teva's U.S. sales of Copaxone totaled $3.1 billion in fiscal
2014, according to ISI Group analyst Umer Raffat. The company
has been working to switch patients to a 40 mg formulation of
the drug that still has patent protection, Raffat said.
Shares of Teva were down 3.3 percent at $63.81, while shares
of Momenta surged 9 percent to $17.55 on the Nasdaq exchange.
Shares of Novartis were up about half a percentage point.
Momenta said it would earn a $10 million payment upon FDA
approval of Glatopa, as part of up to $140 million in total
milestone payments.
"Health care professionals and patients can be assured that
FDA-approved generic drugs have met the same rigorous standards
of quality as the brand-name drug," Janet Woodcock, director of
the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a
statement.
Woodcock said the generic drug was "as safe and effective as
the brand name product."
(Reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles and Natalie Grover
in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian, Peter Galloway and
Bernadette Baum)