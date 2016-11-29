Nov 29 U.S. biotech company Momenta
Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its experimental
biosimilar version of AbbVie Inc's top-selling
autoimmune drug, Humira, met the main goal in a late-stage trial
involving patients with a form of psoriasis.
As it is not possible to produce exact copies of biotech
drugs made from living cells, the cheaper versions - referred to
as biosimilars rather than generics - are intended to save costs
compared to more expensive biologic medicines.
Humira, considered the world's biggest-selling medicine,
generates $15 billion in annual sales and treats rheumatoid
arthritis, Crohn's disease and psoriasis.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai
Sachin Ravikumar)