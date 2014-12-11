BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler completes sale of 1.17 pct in CNH Industrial
* Has completed sale of 1.17 percent of shares in CNH Industrial at a price of 9.05 euros per share
Dec 11 Shares of Momo Inc, a Beijing-based mobile chat app firm backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, rose as much as 15 percent in their U.S. trading debut, valuing the company at nearly $3 billion.
The stock touched a high of $15.49 shortly after trading in its shares started on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
The company raised $216 million from its initial public offering of 16 million American depositary shares.
The offering was priced at $13.50 per share, the midpoint of the expected range of $12.50-$14.50. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Has completed sale of 1.17 percent of shares in CNH Industrial at a price of 9.05 euros per share
* Chromadex reports 2016 record revenue as ingredient sales grew 34%
* Huntington ingalls industries’ technical solutions division exercises options on naval modernization contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: