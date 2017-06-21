By Chijioke Ohuocha
| LAGOS, June 21
LAGOS, June 21 Nipco Plc has launched a 4.84
billion naira ($16 mln) offer for the shares it needs to take
its stake in Mobil Oil to 70 percent to comply with
Nigerian takeover rules, its advisers said on Wednesday.
Nipco's investment subsidiary bought 60 percent of Mobil Oil
Nigeria from Exxon Mobil Corp. in October, when the U.S.
giant pulled out of downstream fuel distribution in
Nigeria.
Nipco, which was founded in 2001, now owns 66.7 percent of
the fuel retailer, according to an offer document seen by
Reuters.
It is offering minority shareholders 417.12 naira per share
for the 3.23 percent of the capital, or 11.6 million shares, it
needs, the same price it paid Exxon last year and a 75 percent
premium to Wednesday's market price of 238.36 naira.
The offer ends on June 29.
Shares in Lagos-listed Mobil Oil have lost 10 percent this
year, giving the company a market value of 85.95 billion naira
($282 mln). The shares rose 74 percent last year.
The downstream oil industry in Africa's biggest economy is
consolidating as multinational oil firms divest to focus on
upstream exploration with higher margins, especially given the
backdrop of lower crude prices.
Nigeria exports nearly 2 million barrels of oil a day but
imports the bulk of its refined products because its refining
capacity is unable to meet the country's daily fuel needs of 40
million litres.
Mobil Oil rival Oando has now shifted away from
being a fuel distributor to explore for oil and gas. It sold a
60 percent stake in its downstream business last year to Vitol
and Helios Investment Partners for $210 million.
Mobil was founded in 1951 and operates more than 200 petrol
stations in Nigeria. It also owns three plants that manufacture
lubes, petroleum jelly, and insecticides in Nigeria's commercial
capital of Lagos.
($1 = 304.80 naira)
(Editing by David Clarke)