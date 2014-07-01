(Adds airline reaction, background)
LONDON, July 1 Boeing Co is close to a
roughly $3 billion deal to sell around 30 aircraft to Monarch
Airlines, ousting the UK carrier's current supplier, Airbus
, industry sources said.
A spokesman for Boeing UK declined to comment.
Monarch Airlines said a final decision had not been taken.
"Monarch Airlines is at an advanced stage in evaluating a
range of options for re-equipping its fleet to enhance the
economics of the airline and the standards of service it
provides to its millions of customers," a spokesman said.
"A further announcement will be made in due course when this
process is complete," he said in an email.
Industry sources said Boeing had pulled ahead of its
European rival after a fierce price competition triggered by the
airline's decision to seek bids for up to 60 current-generation
and re-engined jets from the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737
families.
If confirmed, the loss of the Monarch Airlines order would
be a setback to Airbus, which remains ahead on the latest
generation of aircraft but faces a resurgence by its U.S.
arch-rival.
Most industry sources had expected Airbus to win the
contest, which had been widely watched as a gauge of competition
between leading planemakers to sell medium-haul jets.
Decisions first by Airbus and then Boeing to upgrade their
best-selling models with new engines have intensified a battle
for market share between the two leading aircraft manufacturers.
Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner has
urged employees to fight for every sale and pay attention to
winning back market share after a series of losses to Airbus.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Sarah Young; Editing by James
Regan)