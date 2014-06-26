* World's second listed IVF company

* Many health related companies listing

* Asaleo, Healthscope listings to come (Adds detail on IPO market, Monash rival listing)

By Byron Kaye and Thuy Ong

SYDNEY, June 26 Shares in Australian in vitro fertilisation company Monash IVF Group Ltd rose 6.5 percent on debut on Thursday after its private equity owner raised A$316 million ($297 million) in its initial public offering.

Shares in the country's second-biggest IVF company opened at A$1.96, compared with its A$1.85 issue price and were trading at A$1.92 at 0233 GMT, up 3.6 percent, while the broader market was up 0.8 percent.

Private equity firms are rushing to list Australian businesses as the share market trades near record levels and a spate of large IPOs perform well. The country is headed for its biggest year of new listings in almost a quarter century.

Many new listings are from health-related companies as vendors hope to benefit from growing demand amid an ageing population and a health system - including IVF - heavily subsidised by the state.

"It follows the success of Virtus and the fact that investors like this space," said Ric Spooner, market strategist at CMC, referring to Monash's larger rival Virtus Health which listed a year earlier.

Shares in Virtus, the world's first listed IVF company, were trading up 1 percent at A$8.68, some 53 percent over their issue price.

On Friday, Pacific Equity Partners will list hygiene products company Asaleo Care Ltd in the country's second-largest listing of the year so far, having raised A$656 million in shares.

Then on Monday TPG Capital Management LP and Carlyle Group LP are expected to lodge a prospectus with the securities authorities to list hospital company Healthscope in a share offer worth up to A$4 billion.

Demand for the Monash IVF IPO was so strong that Australian private equity firm Ironbridge increased the size of the sale to 74 percent earlier this month.

($1 = 1.0639 Australian Dollars) (Additional reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Stephen Coates)