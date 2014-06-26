SYDNEY, June 26 Shares in Australian in vitro fertilisation company Monash IVF Group rose 6.5 percent on debut on Thursday after its private equity owner raised A$316 million ($297 million) in its initial public offering.

Shares in Monash, the country's second-biggest IVF company, opened at A$1.96, compared with its A$1.85 issue price, and last traded at A$1.97.

Australian private equity firm Ironbridge increased the size of the sale to 74 percent of Monash earlier this month on what a source said was strong investor demand for the stock. ($1 = 1.0639 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast)