BRIEF-Nuance prices $350 mln offering of 1.25% senior convertible notes
* Nuance prices $350 million offering of 1.25% senior convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 20 Carlyle Group has sold its 7.13 percent stake in Italian luxury down jacket maker Moncler for 215 million euros ($293 million), the global asset manager said on Friday.
Carlyle, which held its Moncler holding through CEP III Participations, sold the shares at 12.04 euros each, a 0.5 percent discount compared to the stock's closing price on Friday.
By 0733 GMT shares in Moncler lost 1.8 percent at 11.88 euros each, against a 0.4 percent fall in Italy's FTSE MIB stock index. ($1 = 0.7336 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)
* Nuance prices $350 million offering of 1.25% senior convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened flat at 19,634.29 on Tuesday, while the broader Topix shed 0.02 percent to 1,577.15. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
TOKYO, March 14 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) jumped over 6 percent on Tuesday after an international arbitrator ruled in its favour over a $6.7 billion compensation claim against the company related to the shutdown of California's San Onofre nuclear plant.