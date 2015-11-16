MILAN Nov 16 Luxury outerwear maker Moncler said on Monday it had won a legal battle against a Chinese company that produced and sold down jackets with the Italian group's logo, as Beijing cracks down on counterfeits.

Moncler, whose luxury down jackets can sell for up to $2,000, said it had been awarded 420,000 euros in damages by an intellectual property court in Beijing.

"This is ... believed to be the first judgment under China's new trademark law to grant maximum statutory damages," the company said in a note.

In December 2014 Moncler sued local company Beijing Nuoyakate Gourmet after discovering it sold jackets with counterfeit Moncler logos and had tried to register several fake trademarks and domain names in China and elsewhere.

China has been trying to shake off a reputation for widespread pirated and counterfeit goods, long a major headache for global brands targeting the Chinese market.

Earlier this month China said it would use cloud computing, big data and tighter rules on user identity to fight online sales of fake goods. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Susan Fenton)