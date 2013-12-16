UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Dec 16 Shares in luxury jacket maker Moncler closed up 47 percent on their first day of trading on Milan's bourse after attracting strong demand from investors who failed to buy into the shares when they were first issued.
Around 80 percent of investors who placed orders for the listing, which closed on Dec. 11, received no shares, two people familiar with the matter said. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources