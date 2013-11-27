UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Nov 27 Italian skiwear maker Moncler's initial public offering is fully subscribed throughout the price range of 8.75-10.2 ($11.87-13.83) euros per share, two market sources said on Wednesday.
Moncler's owners are seeking to raise as much as 785 million euros in a public share sale which values the company at around 2.2-2.55 billion euros and could increase if the company's two main shareholders decide to exercise a "greenshoe" overallotment option.
($1 = 0.7374 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Silvia Aloisi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources