MILAN Dec 11 Italian down jacket maker Moncler priced its initial public offering at 10.2 euros ($14.05) per share, at the top of an indicative price range, the company said on Wednesday.

Institutional investors, who were eligible to bid for 80 percent of the offering, subscribed for more than 31 times the shares on offer to them, placing bids worth more than 20 billion euros, Moncler said.

At the top end of the price range of 8.75-10.2 euros, the listing of at least 27 percent of the company will be worth at least 681 million euros.

Moncler said its market capitalisation would be 2.55 billion euros. Shares are due to be freed to trade on the Milan stock exchange on Dec. 16. ($1 = 0.7261 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Agnieszka Flak)