MILAN Nov 14 Italian luxury ski jacket maker Moncler could be worth 2.388 billion euros ($3.20 billion) according to a document for investors from Banca IMI, one of several banks arranging the company's forthcoming public share offer.

The bank based its valuation on trading multiples - indications of how much investors are willing to pay for the stock - of comparable Italian luxury brands, Banca IMI said in a report used to market the deal to investors and seen by Reuters.

Upmarket Italian leather goods makers Salvatore Ferragamo and Tod's are the most similar listed companies to Moncler, Banca IMI said.

Moncler will sell around 30 percent of existing shares in an initial public offering that is expected to take place mid-December.

Current shareholders could bag 750 million euros ($1.01 billion) from the sale, sources familiar with the plan have told Reuters, making it Milan's biggest initial public offering this year.

Moncler, known for its black shiny goosedown jackets, is expected to earn 569 million euros in net revenues for 2013, according to the Banca IMI document.

Notebook maker Moleskine is the only other company to have debuted on Milan's main market in 2013. Freight-forwarding company Savino del Bene is expected to become the second on Dec. 6. ($1 = 0.7430 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie)