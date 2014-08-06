MILAN Aug 6 Moncler posted a 19 percent rise in first-half revenues to 218.3 million euros as the Italian luxury outerwear maker continues to expand its own retail network, meeting healthy demand in Asia and the United States.

Moncler said in a statement sales had risen 48 percent in January-June in Asia, before currency effects, thanks to a strong performance in both Japan and China, though a weak yen weighed on revenues.

Sales at Moncler's own stores rose by around third before currency effects in the first half compared to a year before, a pace which was around three times faster than that of wholesale sales.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 46.4 million euros, up from 36 million euros a year earlier.

Moncler said its mono-brand shops would top 160 by year-end from 144 currently. They were 138 at the end of the first quarter.

