MILAN, March 4 Italian luxury down jacket maker Moncler posted a 21 percent rise in 2014 operating profit as 37 new shop openings in the course of the year helped push sales higher.

Moncler said its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was 201.6 million euros, slightly ahead of an analyst consensus estimate of 198 million euros based on Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.

Sales also beat expectations rising 20 percent to 694 million euros. Analysts' average forecast was 681 million euros.

Same-store sales grew 8 percent, Moncler said in a statement, forecasting further growth in sales and profits this year.

