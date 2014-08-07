MILAN Aug 7 Shares in Italy's Moncler were higher in early trade after the luxury outerwear maker posted its first-ever second-quarter core profit on faster-than-expected sales growth.

After market close on Wednesday, Moncler said its adjusted core profit in the period was 1.4 million euros ($1.9 million) from a loss of 3.2 million euros a year before.

At 0708 GMT Moncler shares were up 6 percent. (1 US dollar = 0.7475 euro) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Lisa Jucca)