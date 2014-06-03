MILAN, June 3 Italy's largest books and magazines publisher Arnoldo Mondadori Editore will appoint Oddone Pozzi as its new chief financial officer, two industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The new CFO of Mondadori will be Oddone Pozzi," one of the sources said.

Mondadori, which publishes the Panorama news weekly and the Grazia women magazine, declined to comment.

Pozzi, who is currently co-CEO of Italian toy company Giochi Preziosi, will replace Carlo Maria Vismara who resigned in March after nine years in the job citing personal and family reasons.

The change comes at a time when the publisher, controlled by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's holding company Fininvest, is cutting costs to help relaunch its business, hit by a deep recession and competition from online publications.

