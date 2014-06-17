BRIEF-Kodi-M says conversion of second series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its second series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 6.9 million shares of the co as of March 17
MILAN, June 17 Italian publisher Arnoldo Mondadori Editore said on Tuesday it had launched a private placement of shares to raise cash to strengthen its balance sheet and broaden its shareholder base.
The publisher, controlled and managed by the family of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said in a statement it would offer institutional investors up to 29.9 million shares which included 15 million new shares from a capital increase.
It will also sell a further 14.9 million treasury shares, equal to 6.07 percent of capital, it said.
The final price of the new shares will be set at the end of the bookbuilding process.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
* Says 4.1 billion won worth of its second series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 6.9 million shares of the co as of March 17
* If priced at mid-to-high range, to be S.Korea's 2nd-largest IPO
* Says it plans to acquire technology firm for 1.5 billion yuan ($217.39 million) via cash, share issue