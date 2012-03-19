MILAN, March 19 Italy's leading books and magazines publisher Mondadori scrapped its 2011 dividend after saying conditions in its markets remained significantly negative, sending its shares sharply lower.

"There are currently no signs of turnaround that could significantly alter the trend, at least in the first half of the year," the company said in a statement.

Its core earnings fell 7 percent to 130.4 million euros in 2011, hit by costs to develop its digital business and a recession-driven drop in advertising sales.

Mondadori said net profit rose 17.8 percent to 49.6 million euros from 2010 when it was hit by tax charges.

The 105-years old company, controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said it proposed to devolve the entire amount of profits to extraordinary reserves.

Shares in Mondadori were down 3.6 percent at 1.44 euros. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)