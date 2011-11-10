MILAN Nov 10 Italian publisher Mondadori lowered on Thursday its guidance on full-year profitability after posting higher earnings for the first nine months.

The publisher owned by the family of outgoing Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said the last few months of the year would be key to be able to keep profitability at 2010 levels after October data showed worsening market conditions.

In July Mondadori said it expected an improvement in full-year profitability despite difficult markets.

Nine-month revenues fell 1.4 percent to 1.11 billion euros but core earning rose 1.5 percent to 104.6 million euros.

Net profit stood at 44.1 million euros, up 44 percent compared to 2010, when profit was hit by tax charges from previous years. (Reporting by Valentina Za)