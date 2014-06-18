* Berlusconi's Fininvest cuts stake to 50 pct from 53 pct

* Mondadori raises 31.7 mln euros, brings in new investors

* Mondadori shares drop 7 pct, in line with placement price (Recasts, adds Fininvest source comments, details on placement)

MILAN, June 18 Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has trimmed his stake in the country's biggest publisher Mondadori to around 50 percent after the company sold shares to help it return to profit.

The share sale comes as Mondadori, which publishes Panorama news weekly and Grazia women's magazine as well as books, is cutting costs and seeking to expand its digital activities to help relaunch its business. It has been hit by a deep economic downturn and competition from online publications.

Mondadori said it raised 31.7 million euros ($43.2 million)as it sold on Wednesday all its treasury stock and newly issued shares to international funds and qualified Italian investors.

The fund raising was aimed at strengthening its balance sheet to help it reach its goals, it said.

Each share was placed at 1.06 euros, an 8 percent discount to Tuesday's closing price, Mondadori said in a statement.

As a result, Berlusconi's family holding company Fininvest, which also controls TV company Mediaset and soccer club AC Milan, cut its stake to 50.02 percent from 53.06 percent, according to Reuters calculations based on public data.

A Fininvest source said it welcomed the operation which allowed it to keep control of the publisher.

"We view the operation positively as we keep the absolute majority of Mondadori while allowing the company to bring home new funds," the source told Reuters.

Mondadori shares fell 7 percent by 1024 GMT on Wednesday to 1.0720 euros, slightly above the price at which they were priced in the placement. Milan's blue chip index was up 0.3 percent.

In the first quarter Mondadori, which has not paid dividends in the last few years, more than halved its net loss to 6.4 million euros, helped by cost-cutting measures.

Analysts expect it to return to profit in 2014 after two straight years in the red.

Other Italian companies are also taking advantage of improved sentiment in financial markets to launch initial public offerings and share sales although the euro zone's third-largest economy is still struggling after emerging from its worst recession since World War Two. ($1 = 0.7345 euros)