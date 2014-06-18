* Berlusconi's Fininvest cuts stake to 50 pct from 53 pct
* Mondadori raises 31.7 mln euros, brings in new investors
* Mondadori shares drop 7 pct, in line with placement price
MILAN, June 18 Former Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi has trimmed his stake in the country's biggest
publisher Mondadori to around 50 percent after the
company sold shares to help it return to profit.
The share sale comes as Mondadori, which publishes Panorama
news weekly and Grazia women's magazine as well as books, is
cutting costs and seeking to expand its digital activities to
help relaunch its business. It has been hit by a deep economic
downturn and competition from online publications.
Mondadori said it raised 31.7 million euros ($43.2
million)as it sold on Wednesday all its treasury stock and newly
issued shares to international funds and qualified Italian
investors.
The fund raising was aimed at strengthening its balance
sheet to help it reach its goals, it said.
Each share was placed at 1.06 euros, an 8 percent discount
to Tuesday's closing price, Mondadori said in a statement.
As a result, Berlusconi's family holding company Fininvest,
which also controls TV company Mediaset and soccer club
AC Milan, cut its stake to 50.02 percent from 53.06 percent,
according to Reuters calculations based on public data.
A Fininvest source said it welcomed the operation which
allowed it to keep control of the publisher.
"We view the operation positively as we keep the absolute
majority of Mondadori while allowing the company to bring home
new funds," the source told Reuters.
Mondadori shares fell 7 percent by 1024 GMT on Wednesday to
1.0720 euros, slightly above the price at which they were priced
in the placement. Milan's blue chip index was up 0.3
percent.
In the first quarter Mondadori, which has not paid dividends
in the last few years, more than halved its net loss to 6.4
million euros, helped by cost-cutting measures.
Analysts expect it to return to profit in 2014 after two
straight years in the red.
Other Italian companies are also taking advantage of
improved sentiment in financial markets to launch initial public
offerings and share sales although the euro zone's third-largest
economy is still struggling after emerging from its worst
recession since World War Two.
($1 = 0.7345 euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Susan Fenton)