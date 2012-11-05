(Corrects paragraph 3 to show capital gain is 2.8 mln euros and not 2.5 mln euros)

MILAN Nov 5 Italian publisher Arnoldo Mondadori has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in the Random House Mondadori SA joint venture in Spain to the Bertelsmann group for 54.5 million euros ($70.01 million), the company said on Monday.

Random House Mondadori, formed in 2001 as a joint venture with Bertelsmann, publishes books in Spain and in the main Latin American countries, including Mexico, Argentina and Colombia.

The deal will generate for Mondadori a capital gain of 2.8 million euros, Mondadori added in a statement. ($1 = 0.7785 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)