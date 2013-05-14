MILAN May 14 Italian publisher Arnoldo
Mondadori said on Tuesday it swung to a net loss of
15.3 million euros ($19.9 million) in the first quarter, hit by
the recession in Italy and a deteriorating economic environment
in France.
In a statement the company, controlled by the family of
former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said it had extended
its cost cutting plans targeting savings of 100 million euros by
2015.
It confirmed profitability is expected to be lower in 2013
than last year.
Net debt rose to 310.6 million euros at the end of March
from 268 million euros at the end of December.
($1 = 0.7703 euros)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)