BRIEF-Wipro and Harte Hanks to offer marketing technology services
* Wipro Ltd says its partnership with Harte Hanks to offer marketing technology services
MILAN May 13 Italian publisher Mondadori said on Tuesday its first-quarter net loss more than halved to 6.4 million euros ($8.8 million) from 15.3 million euros helped by cost-cutting measures.
Core earnings (EBITDA) stood at 5.6 million euros, against an loss of 4.6 million euros a year ago, while revenues fell 8.3 percent to 268.3 million euros, it said in a statement.
The company, controlled by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, also reaffirmed expectations of a strong improvement in 2014 profitability.
($1 = 0.7270 Euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)
ANKARA, March 15 A Turkish court rejected a demand on Wednesday for the release of a German-Turkish journalist whose arrest last month has contributed to strained ties with Germany, according to a court ruling seen by Reuters.
* Precise Biomatch Mobile deployed in smartphone from leading Chinese vendor