* Bakery to close in Q3 2013
* Company says 550 workers are affected
TORONTO Nov 1 Mondelez International Inc's
Canadian division said on Thursday it plans to shut
down a Toronto bakery in the third quarter of 2013.
The facility, which has produced cookies and crackers since
1948, employs about 550 people. The company said some production
will shift to facilities in Toronto and Montreal.
Mondelez is the snack business that remained after
then-Kraft Foods Inc spun its North American grocery business
off into Kraft Foods Group Inc in October.
Mondelez, which sells Trident gum, Oreo cookies and Cadbury
chocolates, derives 44 percent of its revenue from developing
countries, including Brazil, Russia, India and China.
Mondelez shares closed 0.9 percent higher at $26.80 on
Thursday on the Nasdaq.