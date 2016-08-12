Warren Buffett: I bought $12 billion of stock after Trump won
Jan 31 The failure of Warren Buffett's favored candidate to capture the White House has not dimmed the billionaire's appetite for stocks.
LONDON Aug 12 Cadbury chocolate owner Mondelez International is to buy the licence to sell Cadbury branded biscuits around the world from Burton's Biscuit Co, the U.S. company said on Friday.
"The transaction will help us to unify and expand our global Cadbury biscuits portfolio in key markets and enable us to explore delicious new products by using the best of our chocolate and biscuit innovation platforms," said Hubert Weber, head of Mondelez Europe.
Financial terms were not disclosed. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Jan 31 The failure of Warren Buffett's favored candidate to capture the White House has not dimmed the billionaire's appetite for stocks.
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Nasdaq Inc said on Tuesday it would wind down its struggling London-based interest rate derivatives exchange, NLX, as unrelated one-time costs pulled the transatlantic exchange operator to a fourth-quarter loss.
* Has completed acquisition of the agricultural Grass and Soil business of Denmark's Kongskilde Industries