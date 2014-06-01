RIYADH, June 1 Saudi Arabian authorities said on
Saturday they are testing chocolate bars made by British
confectioner Cadbury for traces of pork DNA after two of its
products in Malaysia were found to violate Islamic standards.
The Saudi Food and Drug Authority said in a statement
published on its website that it had taken samples of Cadbury
chocolates from the local market to test for contamination.
Pork is strictly prohibited in Islam. Saudi Arabia, the
religion's birthplace, adheres to one of the world's most
stringent forms of the faith.
The statement said Cadbury products on sale in Saudi Arabia,
an ultra conservative Muslim country, were not manufactured in
Malaysia, but added that "strong measures" would be taken if the
chocolates being tested revealed any traces of pork.
The scandal over the ingredient discovered in Malaysian
Cadbury's chocolates has prompted outrage among some Muslim
groups in the country, who have called for a boycott on all
products made by the company, and its parent, Mondelez
International Inc.
On Friday Indonesia, the most populous Muslim nation, also
said it was testing Cadbury products to check that they complied
with Islamic standards.
Malaysian authorities have warned that it remains unclear if
the contamination of two varieties of Dairy Milk chocolate bar
with pork was Cadbury's fault or was a result of "external
factors".
Cadbury Malaysia said in a statement it had withdrawn the
two products as a precaution and that it had no reason to
believe there was pork-related content in its other foods.
"We stand by our halal certification and we have the highest
levels of product labelling standards," it said.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Matt Driskill)