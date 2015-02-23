Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
BRUSSELS Feb 23 European Union antitrust regulators have extended their review of a proposed coffee merger by Mondelez International and D.E. Master Blenders 1753 until June 1 after the companies asked for more time.
The European Commission opened an extensive probe into the deal in December, concerned that it might reduce competition. The previous regulatory deadline for the decision was May 13.
The proposed merger would bring together Mondelez's grocery coffee brands such as Carte Noire and Tassimo with D.E. Master Blenders' L'OR, Pilao and Senseo brands.
The EU competition watchdog rejected concessions offered by the companies because they did not allay regulatory worries.
The Senseo and Tassimo systems compete with Nestle's Nespresso and Dolce Gusto.
D.E. Master Blenders is owned by German investor Joh A Benckiser. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Liisa Tuhkanen)
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.