NEW YORK Nov 5 Mondelez International Inc
raised its full-year forecast Wednesday even as the
biscuit and candy maker said its quarterly profit fell 11
percent on weak sales in Europe.
Net income totaled $899 million, or 53 cents a share for the
quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $1.01 billion, or 56 cents a
share.
The maker of Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolate raised its
full-year 2014 guidance for earnings per share to $1.82 to
$1.87, when adjusted for items like currency.
