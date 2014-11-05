(Updates share price, adds background, CEO comments)
By Anjali Athavaley
Nov 5 Snacks maker Mondelez International Inc
raised its full-year forecast on Wednesday and topped
analysts' expectations even as it reported an 11 percent drop in
quarterly profit on weak sales in Europe.
Mondelez, the maker of Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolate,
raised its full-year 2014 earnings outlook to $1.82 to $1.87 per
share, adjusted for items like currency. Previously, the company
forecast $1.73 to $1.78 per share.
Shares rose 6 percent to $37.10 in midday trading on
Wednesday.
Like other companies in the food industry, Mondelez has
faced sluggish markets in some of its key categories. The
company reported a string of disappointing quarterly results
since it split from Kraft Foods Group in 2012, and investors
have called on Mondelez to respond to tepid demand and changing
consumer tastes by cutting costs.
"The biggest impact we're seeing on our business is our
consumer remains very value conscious around the world," said
Chief Executive Officer Irene Rosenfeld in an interview. She
added that "in this challenging market, we have been quite
focused on what we can control, and that has been to drive
productivity and cost reduction."
Earlier this year, Rosenfeld said Mondelez had retained the
consulting firm Accenture to implement a zero-based budgeting
system, where business units need to justify all costs each
year.
She said in the interview that the new system is "helping
folks to plan budgets at a more granular level," thereby
reducing overhead costs and boosting margins.
Net income totaled $899 million, or 53 cents a share, for
the third quarter, down from $1.01 billion, or 56 cents a share.
Earnings per share, when adjusted for items like acquisitions,
was 50 cents per share. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters
were expecting 39 cents a share.
Overall revenue during the quarter declined 2 percent to
$8.3 billion. Adjusted for the impact from acquisitions and
divestitures, sales rose 3 percent during the period but were
down 2 percent in Europe as some retailers in France stopped
carrying Mondelez's products. In August, Mondelez said that
price hikes that it had implemented to cover commodity costs had
sparked a backlash from retailers in some European markets.
Rosenfeld said on the company's third-quarter earnings call
that by the end of the quarter, most of the disputes with
retailers had been resolved.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York; Editing by Franklin
Paul and Jeffrey Benkoe, Chizu Nomiyama and Cynthia Osterman)