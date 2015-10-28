BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals enters into a common stock purchase agreement with HLHW IV LLC
* On March 22 co entered into a common stock purchase agreement with HLHW IV LLC
Oct 28 Mondelez International Inc, the maker of Cadbury chocolates and Oreo cookies, reported an 18 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar and lower sales in Europe, its largest market.
The company's net revenue fell to $6.85 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $8.34 billion a year earlier. Revenue fell for the eighth straight quarter.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $7.26 billion, or $4.46 per share, from $899 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier, primarily due to a $7.12 billion gain on its coffee business divestitures. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM, March 23 VolkerWessels, the largest Dutch construction company, is preparing a stock market listing which may value the family-owned business at more than 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) including debt, people close to the matter said.