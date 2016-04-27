April 27 Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolate
maker Mondelez International Inc's first-quarter net
revenue fell slightly less than expected, as higher prices in
certain markets helped offset the impact of a strong dollar.
The company's net revenue fell 16.8 percent to $6.46 billion
in the three months ended March 31, declining for the tenth
quarter in a row.
Analysts on an average were expecting revenue of $6.42
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to Mondelez rose to $554 million, or
35 cents per share, from $324 million, or 19 cents per share, a
year earlier.
