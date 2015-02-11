BRIEF-Boeing announces agreement with Iran Aseman Airlines for 30 737 MAXs
* Boeing announces agreement with Iran Aseman Airlines for 30 737 MAXs
Feb 11 Mondelez International Inc, the maker of Cadbury chocolate and Oreo cookies, reported a near 72 percent fall in quarterly profit as sales across all key markets fell.
Net income attributable to Mondelez fell to $500 million, or 29 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.77 billion, or $1 per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue fell about 7 percent to $8.83 billion. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
BERN, April 4 Swiss financial watchdog FINMA has spoken to Credit Suisse about searches last week at the Swiss bank's offices in London, Paris and Amsterdam, FINMA Chief Executive Mark Branson said on Tuesday.