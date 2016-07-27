BRIEF-H.B. Fuller company acquires Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
July 27 Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Inc's quarterly net revenue fell nearly 18 percent, the 11th straight quarter of decline, as a strong dollar eroded the value of sales from markets outside the United States.
The company, which also makes Cadbury chocolates, said net revenue fell to $6.30 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 from $7.66 billion, a year earlier.
However, net income attributable to Mondelez rose to $464 million, or 29 cents per share, from $406 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.
Last month, Mondelez offered to buy chocolate maker Hershey Co in a $23 billion cash-and-stock deal, an offer Hershey rejected. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Says H.B. Fuller expects transaction to be modestly accretive to earnings in first year
* Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid enter into amendment and extension to merger agreement
* Tronc Inc reports updated 2016 full year guidance and announces 2017 full year guidance